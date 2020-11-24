1/1
EDWARD JAMES FEENEY Jr.
1958 - 2020
EDWARD JAMES FEENEY JR. Nov. 20, 1958 - Nov. 19, 2020 Eddie Feeney, 61, of Boulder City, Nevada, passed away on November 19th 2020. He was born on November 20th, 1958, in Brooklyn, New York. He deeply loved his family, friends, baseball, bowling, golf, donuts and sweets. He enjoyed coaching baseball to the Little Leaguers of Boulder City and loved being referred to as 'Coach Ed.' Eddie worked as a casino dealer for 40 years, most recently at the Bellagio for the past 22 years. Eddie is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter Samantha, son Eddie, mother Catherine, sisters Joanne Bergeron and Debbie Tonti. He will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's (his favorite charity). A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with a bench dedication in Boulder City.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
