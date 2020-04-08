Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD MAHONEY


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD MAHONEY Obituary
EDWARD MAHONEY Edward John Mahoney, retired USAF Master Sergeant and also later retired from CCSD. Husband, father, uncle, brother and friend to many peacefully passed on March 31, 2020 with all immediate family by his side. Known affectionately as Rara, Big Ed and even Sr. he was born in Quincy, MA on December 9, 1938 and was the last of four other siblings. Ed has been a Las Vegas resident since 1976. He is survived by his wife Heather, daughter Donna Torres, son-in-law Victor Torres, grandson Corey Torres, Granddaughter Haley Mahoney, son Ed Jr. and many nieces and nephews both in California and Massachusetts. Rara loved and adored his grandkids and the feeling was mutual. He was a great fan and supporter of his grandson and sons off-road racing adventures and big part of the team. He enjoyed his trips to Pismo Beach with his daughter and taking trips back east to see the nieces and nephews. Both Heather & Ed were big supporters of St. Judes in Boulder City, NV and a memorial paver will be placed in the near future next to his daughter in-law Cindy Mahoney. A private memorial service will be held when times allow. While flowers are appreciated a simple card or silent prayer are just as good. G_dspeed Dad, Ed, Rara.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -