EDWARD MAHONEY Edward John Mahoney, retired USAF Master Sergeant and also later retired from CCSD. Husband, father, uncle, brother and friend to many peacefully passed on March 31, 2020 with all immediate family by his side. Known affectionately as Rara, Big Ed and even Sr. he was born in Quincy, MA on December 9, 1938 and was the last of four other siblings. Ed has been a Las Vegas resident since 1976. He is survived by his wife Heather, daughter Donna Torres, son-in-law Victor Torres, grandson Corey Torres, Granddaughter Haley Mahoney, son Ed Jr. and many nieces and nephews both in California and Massachusetts. Rara loved and adored his grandkids and the feeling was mutual. He was a great fan and supporter of his grandson and sons off-road racing adventures and big part of the team. He enjoyed his trips to Pismo Beach with his daughter and taking trips back east to see the nieces and nephews. Both Heather & Ed were big supporters of St. Judes in Boulder City, NV and a memorial paver will be placed in the near future next to his daughter in-law Cindy Mahoney. A private memorial service will be held when times allow. While flowers are appreciated a simple card or silent prayer are just as good. G_dspeed Dad, Ed, Rara.