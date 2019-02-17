EDWARD PERIDA It is with a sad, heavy heart we share that our father, Edward "Ed" Perida of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90 on December 24, 2018. Born September 23, 1928 on a family ranch outside of San Antonio, Texas, Ed left and joined the Navy at age 17 and served on a destroyer in "the islands." He loved his time in the Navy and shared countless stories. Once back in the states, Ed met the love of his life, Kathy, and they married October 9, 1949, enjoying 63 years of marriage. After living in Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Norco, California they settled in Las Vegas where they raised 5 children. The family loved the outdoors and spent time fishing, camping and boating on Lake Mead. Ed taught many to waterski, throw horseshoes, and taught his grandchildren to fish on trips in northern Nevada and Utah. He and his boys made yearly hunting trips; his last trip at the age of 84! After attending Santa Monica City College, Ed became an automotive mechanic; owning a service station for a short while in California. Upon moving to Las Vegas in 1963, he started at Pat Clark Pontiac, moved on to work for the Clark County Sheriff's Department and eventually retired from Las Vegas Metro. Ed and Kathy enjoyed 25 years of retirement together traveling in their motorhome fishing and playing cards with friends and family. Ed was loved by many. He was a generous, kind man who would give you the shirt off his back. With a sharp mind, Ed could recall stories of his childhood on the ranch and reminisce about shenanigans with good friends at the police department; still laughing with these friends at his 90th birthday. We miss our dad; the patriarch of the family. Not a day goes by that we don't think of him. His storytelling will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on through his family! Ed was preceded in death by his "sunshine", Kathy, sons Jerry and Michael, and survived by son Edward (Patty), daughter Lori (David), son Jimmy (Lisa), 11 grandchildren, and 14great-grandchildren. Service with military honors will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005 Read More Listen to Obituary