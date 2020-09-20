1/
EDWARD RICHARD LATTIN Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDWARD RICHARD LATTIN JR Edward Richard Lattin, Jr. passed away August 29, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born January 27, 1944 in Buffalo, New York to Edward and June Lattin. After living in New York, Arizona and California, he moved to Henderson where he began his 30-year tenure of police work starting as a patrolman. He worked for the Taxicab Authority as an investigator for Manny Cortez, a State Attorney General's Investigator for Richard Bryan, he was the Deputy Director of the State Dept. of Motor Vehicles, NV Highway Patrol, as well as State Investigations and Narcotics. He returned back with the Taxicab Authority and taught traffic school for Clark County. Her also investigated and prosecuted hundreds of fraud cases for S.I.I.S. Workers Compensation Legal Division. After retiring from the State, he worked as a Bellman for 10 years at The Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Mary, his sons Edward, Jeffery and Craig. His buddy "Tiger" will be lost without him. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice. Services will be held on September 24th. Please contact family for details as number of guests is limited.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved