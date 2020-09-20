EDWARD RICHARD LATTIN JR Edward Richard Lattin, Jr. passed away August 29, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born January 27, 1944 in Buffalo, New York to Edward and June Lattin. After living in New York, Arizona and California, he moved to Henderson where he began his 30-year tenure of police work starting as a patrolman. He worked for the Taxicab Authority as an investigator for Manny Cortez, a State Attorney General's Investigator for Richard Bryan, he was the Deputy Director of the State Dept. of Motor Vehicles, NV Highway Patrol, as well as State Investigations and Narcotics. He returned back with the Taxicab Authority and taught traffic school for Clark County. Her also investigated and prosecuted hundreds of fraud cases for S.I.I.S. Workers Compensation Legal Division. After retiring from the State, he worked as a Bellman for 10 years at The Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Mary, his sons Edward, Jeffery and Craig. His buddy "Tiger" will be lost without him. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice. Services will be held on September 24th. Please contact family for details as number of guests is limited.