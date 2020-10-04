1/1
EDWARD SACHETTI
EDWARD SACHETTI Edward "Eddie" "Rooster" Sachetti Sr., 88, passed September 27, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, moved to Las Vegas in 1977 then retired from the Carpenter's Union. Eddie owned and operated Max's Meals. He loved playing senior softball and the St. Louis Cardinals. Eddie enjoyed spending time with family, especially the "Italian Feast." He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; and daughter, Dottie Jordan. Eddie is survived by his loving partner, Maggie; his six children: Carol (Cliff), Debbie (Sam), son-in-law, Dennis, Theresa, Eddie Jr. (Kelley), Bob (Judy), and Billy; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 4, 2020
RIP Eddie, we had some good times in the 80s. Condolences to his son and family. What a great family.
Vinnie
Friend
