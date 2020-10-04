EDWARD SACHETTI Edward "Eddie" "Rooster" Sachetti Sr., 88, passed September 27, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, moved to Las Vegas in 1977 then retired from the Carpenter's Union. Eddie owned and operated Max's Meals. He loved playing senior softball and the St. Louis Cardinals. Eddie enjoyed spending time with family, especially the "Italian Feast." He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; and daughter, Dottie Jordan. Eddie is survived by his loving partner, Maggie; his six children: Carol (Cliff), Debbie (Sam), son-in-law, Dennis, Theresa, Eddie Jr. (Kelley), Bob (Judy), and Billy; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store