Lt. Col. Edward Satterfield, USAF Ret., 88, passed away on April 4, 2020.
From Painesville OH, on the shore of Lake Erie, Ed attended Ohio State University playing football for Coach Woody Hayes and graduating in 1952. That summer he met his future wife, Shirley Toppari. In September, she went to Ohio Univ and Ed entered the Air Force. They corresponded and married the day after Christmas 1953.
The family lived in 7 states and 3 foreign countries; Japan, France and England. Mid-1960, Ed was the top placed American in the N.A.T.O photo-reconnaissance competition. Las Vegas was his last military assignment where he tracked a hijacker out of McCarren Airport assisting in the capture. Ed flew many planes including: F-86 (favorite), F -100, RF- 101 Voodoo, the F-111 Aardvark (newest & fastest) and finally his own Bonanza Beechcraft.
Ed went on to work at the Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. the City of NLV and the LV Convention Authority.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, his children Dustin Satterfield and Cindi Brysha and 3 grandchildren. Services will be private.