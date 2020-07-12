EDWIN JOHN APENBRINK Edwin John Apenbrink, 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 4, 2020. He was born November 25, 1946 in Quincy, Illinois, the son of John W. and Hellen K. Apenbrink. Raised in Quincy, Ed was a graduate of Quincy High School, class of 1964. Ed earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Louis University in 1968 and his Juris Doctorate from the St. Louis University School of Law in 1971. He was a member of the International Legal Fraternity of Phi Delta Phi. In 1973 Ed married Martha Gannett of Falls Church Virginia. Ed began his legal career in private practice in Quincy, moving on to the Illinois Secretary of State's Office in Springfield in 1974. There he began his career as a state securities regulator. He then took his expertise in the field to private practice with firms in New York City, Atlanta and Cleveland. He was a member of the North American Association of State Securities Administrators and enjoyed attending their annual meetings for many years. In 1992, Ed moved with his family to Las Vegas to take a position with the Nevada Secretary of State's Office as Director of Securities Licensing and Registration. He retired in 2008 after a 16 year career with the State. After retiring, Ed volunteered at Summerlin Hospital for 11 years, making many new friends along the way. Ed was an enthusiastic sports fan. He loved the Green Bay Packers above all, but was also a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees! Ed enjoyed reading, traveling, photography, ocean cruising with his family, and baking cookies for the holidays. Spending time with his many friends from around the country was a highlight of his life. Ed is survived by his wife Martha, sons John Kerwin of Las Vegas; Christopher Gannett of Longmont, Colorado; sister JoAnn Griffeth; nephew Andrew Griffeth (Lindsay), grandnephew Sawyer Griffeth; grandniece Sutton Griffeth, all of Athens, Georgia. He is also survived by cousins, Linda Apenbrink of Springfield, Illinois; Barbara Hess Daniels (George) of Port Orange, Florida; Richard Hess (Linda) of Quincy, Illinois. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, several aunts and uncles and cousins Charles Lane and Tom Apenbrink. Ed was a caring and generous man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Ed was a member of the St. Joseph Husband of Mary parish in Las Vegas since 1993. A private burial was held in Quincy, Illinois in April. A Celebration of Life to honor Ed will be held at Palm Southwest Mortuary at 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89113 on August 1st at 12:00 PM. Memorials may be sent to the John W. + Helen K. Apenbrink Scholarship Fund at Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois. The Duker Haugh Funeral Home in Quincy was in charge of the burial. Palm Southwest Mortuary is in charge of the services in Las Vegas.