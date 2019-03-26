Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
(702) 464-8480
For more information about
Edwin Swain
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Los Prados Golf Club
5150 Los Prados Circle
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Swain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin R. Swain


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin R. Swain Obituary
Edwin R. Swain was born December 12, 1938, in Bath, Maine, and passed away March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the age of 20, he met the love of his life, Pauline J. Allard, who “Took his breath away” and spent the next 60 years (54 of them married) loving her. They married in 1959 and she preceded him in death in August of 2012. Ed is remembered & cherished by their three beloved daughters; Teresa Blake & husband Douglas; Sherri Kase & husband Arthur; and Tammy Petersen & husband Jim; three grandchildren, Ryan, Cameron & Cade; three great grandchildren, Braxton, Brooklynn & Braelynn, all of Las Vegas, Nevada. A resident of Las Vegas since 1963, Ed touched many lives throughout his years in the casino industry, Human Resources, and Aflac Insurance. Some of his greatest joys were helping other people, listening & dancing to music, golfing, spending time at their cabin, and spending time with his family. Ed was loved by all that knew him and will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

The family will hold a celebration of Ed’s life on Sunday, April 7, at 11:00 am, at Los Prados Golf Club, located at 5150 Los Prados Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89130.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now