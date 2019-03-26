Edwin R. Swain was born December 12, 1938, in Bath, Maine, and passed away March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the age of 20, he met the love of his life, Pauline J. Allard, who “Took his breath away” and spent the next 60 years (54 of them married) loving her. They married in 1959 and she preceded him in death in August of 2012. Ed is remembered & cherished by their three beloved daughters; Teresa Blake & husband Douglas; Sherri Kase & husband Arthur; and Tammy Petersen & husband Jim; three grandchildren, Ryan, Cameron & Cade; three great grandchildren, Braxton, Brooklynn & Braelynn, all of Las Vegas, Nevada. A resident of Las Vegas since 1963, Ed touched many lives throughout his years in the casino industry, Human Resources, and Aflac Insurance. Some of his greatest joys were helping other people, listening & dancing to music, golfing, spending time at their cabin, and spending time with his family. Ed was loved by all that knew him and will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.



The family will hold a celebration of Ed’s life on Sunday, April 7, at 11:00 am, at Los Prados Golf Club, located at 5150 Los Prados Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89130. Read More Listen to Obituary