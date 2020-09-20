1/
EILEEN P. CARSON
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EILEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EILEEN P. CARSON Eileen P. Carson, passed away September 15, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born July 26, 1925, and resided in Las Vegas. Early in her career, Eileen was employed by the City of Las Vegas in the City Attorney's office. Later, she moved to Clark County where she became the chief clerk in the Justice Court. She retired with more than 30 years of service. Eileen leaves behind her beloved husband, of 65 years, Ivan Carson; and children, Bruce Smith, Karen Fisher, Brad Carson and Tania Beahm; as well as twelve grandchildren. Services are pending.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved