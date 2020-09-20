EILEEN P. CARSON Eileen P. Carson, passed away September 15, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born July 26, 1925, and resided in Las Vegas. Early in her career, Eileen was employed by the City of Las Vegas in the City Attorney's office. Later, she moved to Clark County where she became the chief clerk in the Justice Court. She retired with more than 30 years of service. Eileen leaves behind her beloved husband, of 65 years, Ivan Carson; and children, Bruce Smith, Karen Fisher, Brad Carson and Tania Beahm; as well as twelve grandchildren. Services are pending.





