ELAINE LONG Elaine Louise Long passed away February 6, 2020, in Las Vegas, at the age of 81. Elaine was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Louis and Louise Evans. Elaine attended Rancho High School where she met Roger Lee Taylor. They married and had one child, Randy Lee Taylor. She worked over 40 years as a bookkeeper. She remarried in 1970 to Verne Long who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Janice and Joyce. She is survived by her son, Randy Taylor and his wife Delia; three grandsons, Benjamin Lee Taylor, Nicholas Lee Taylor and Zachary Lee Taylor and Sisters Jean Shehan and Jeri Flynn. Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 4pm at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89131.