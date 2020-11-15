1/1
ELAINE M. RUBECAMP
1947 - 2020
ELAINE M. RUBECAMP Born 8-25-1947 passed away at home on 10-5-2020. Preceded in death by her Husband of 52 years Sydney Rubecamp,Jr. and Granddaughter Katie Marie Dale and her parents Emile and Lucienne Brousseau. Survived by her daughter Kathleen and son Thomas and his wife Lori and by granddaughters Michelle and Amie and Tiffany and Alexis and great-grandsons Anthony and Miles. Born in Rhode Island and moved to Southern California in her mid-teens. Where she met and married her one True Love Syd and raised 2 children before moving to Las Vegas in 1990. Elaine enjoyed traveling, cruising, bingo, gambling, movies, eating out and shopping or just about anything with Syd. Family was important to Elaine and she enjoyed spending time with Family and Friends. Funeral Services will be held at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Boulder City, NV on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 1:20pm.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
01:15 PM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel
