ELDON WILLIAM LEE Eldon William Lee was born to William Lorraine Lee and Mary Stewart Lee on July 8, 1927 in Panaca, Nevada. Eldon passed away February 21, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada. When Eldon was 2 years old, he moved from Panaca to Alamo, where he graduated high school in 1945. Shortly after high school, he served a 2-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Texas-Louisiana Mission at the age of 19. Shortly after his return, he began hauling milk to Las Vegas for Rancho Grade Dairy (later changed to Anderson Dairy). On June 5, 1954 Eldon and Barbara Lee Frehner were married. Together they lived in Alamo and later moved to Las Vegas where they raised a happy family. Eldon worked for the Clark County Road Department for 33 years until he retired in 1988. During this time, he learned the roads of Southern Nevada better than anyone else. Eldon could often be found doing outdoor activities, including boating or driving his dune buggy. Eldon and Barbara particularly loved to travel and camp in their trailer. Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, brother (Russell Lee), wife, and daughter (Lisa Lee). He is survived by his children: Chadburn Russell (Heidi Kennedy), Ronda Lee (Brent Bowman), Jason Eldon (Marie Christensen), and his sister Doris Dulaney. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Eldon provided his family with a legacy of service in the Church which included positions as a High Councilor, Bishop, High Priest Group Leader, and Sunday School Superintendent. Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00am with visitation beginning at 9:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10230 Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas, NV, 89183.