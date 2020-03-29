|
ELEANOR AHERN At 81 years of age, Eleanor Connell Hartman Ahern passed away in Houston, TX on March 17th, 2020. With her faith strong and her heart happy, we know she was joyous when she was called Home to be with her Heavenly Father. Eleanor (known by everyone as Ellie), was an adventurer from an early age. She was born to parents Marguerite Gallwich and Willian N. Connell in 1938. Ellie began riding horses with her father as soon as she could walk. Her first pony was named Tinkle. Ellie's high school years were spent riding horses, modeling, and being involved in her school programs in Las Vegas. She was a member of the Art Club, French Club, President of the Rangerettes, and had parts in her high school theatrical plays. She graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1957 and immediately began her college education at the Christian College for Girls in Columbia, MO. She graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree. She was Miss Rodeo Helldorado in 1957 and went on to become the Nevada Princess for the 1961 Cherry Blossom Festival. Throughout her life she was consistently mistaken for Elizabeth Taylor. Following college, she worked one year for the Civilian Intelligence Agency and then went on to join the staff for NV Senator Howard Cannon in Washington D.C. Ellie lived fully, loved life, and wanted to meet everyone! She desired to see the world and meet new people. Her travels included most of the 50 states of the U.S. traveling with her father and stepmother, Marjorie T. Connell. She visited Spain, Romania, the Holy Land, South America, Mexico, Australia, and Canada. She married Robert Stites Hartman Jr. in 1963. Years later, she married the love of her life, John P. Ahern. They were heavily involved in the Rotary Club and the Republican National Committee. They traveled extensively and threw wonderful BBQ 's and Hoe Down parties at their ranch in Las Vegas. When Ellie was 79 years old, she moved to Newark, TX and began her college career once again. Ellie was excited to be attending the Kenneth Copeland Bible College in Newark, TX. She was just two months shy of graduating when she passed away. The college has graciously allowed her to be presented posthumously with her degree. Beyond all that she accomplished in life; it was her love of God and her family that she treasured most. Ellie is survived by her two daughters and their families, Jaqueline M. Montoya and Timothy R. Montoya, as well as Kathryn A. Bouvier and Michael P. Bouvier. Her grandchildren are Alexander R. Montoya, Michael N. Montoya, and Robert P. Bouvier and his wife, Kristen Bouvier, and her fourth grandson, Nicholas P. Bouvier. There will be a private reception in late March 2020 and Ellie will be placed next to her mother in the Bunker Memory Gardens Memorial Park in Las Vegas, NV. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Kenneth Copeland Bible College in Ellie's name.