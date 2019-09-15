Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Zella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Jeanne Zella


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Jeanne Zella Obituary
Eleanor Jeanne Zella passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born in Little Rock AR on March 23, 1935. Jeanne served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after 22 years of service. After retiring, she moved to Colorado Springs CO where she worked for the police department for another 5 years. She then moved to Star Valley WY, where she found a wonderful community of friends she loved dearly. Jeanne is survived by her sons, Pat and his wife Frances, and Guy; stepchildren Christine and Bobby. She will be deeply missed by her family and those touched by her presence. No services scheduled.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.