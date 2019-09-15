|
Eleanor Jeanne Zella passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born in Little Rock AR on March 23, 1935. Jeanne served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after 22 years of service. After retiring, she moved to Colorado Springs CO where she worked for the police department for another 5 years. She then moved to Star Valley WY, where she found a wonderful community of friends she loved dearly. Jeanne is survived by her sons, Pat and his wife Frances, and Guy; stepchildren Christine and Bobby. She will be deeply missed by her family and those touched by her presence. No services scheduled.