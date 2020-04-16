|
ELI H. MASLEKOFF Eli H. Maslekoff, of Las Vegas, passed away April 6, 2020. Husband of Diane Sartini. Father of Dana (Michael) Geller and Leah (Joshua) Silberman. Grandfather of Ruth Geller, Noa Silberman, Diana Geller and Mila Silberman. Brother of Miriam (Peter) Ganz, Marcia (Marlin) Ryan and Janiene (Jim) Ennis-Garcia. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on Thursday April 16 at 12:00 noon EST on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook Page. Contributions can be made to the , or the , .