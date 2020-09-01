Elijah Green, also known as "Baboo" was formerly from Vidalia Louisiana and passed away last Wednesday at the the age of 80. He worked in the casino industry for many years and was the owner of the Historic " New Town Tavern." Elijah was a kind loving and generous man that was always willing to help someone out in need. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Oscar & Olivia Green & loving son Reginald Green. Elijah is survived by his wife Eugenia, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, & a host of family and friends. ELIJAH GREEN was truly loved and will be missed dearly....... Services will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020, 6:00 pm, at Giddens Memorial Chapel , 2980 Meade Ave LV, NV 89102, Viewing at Giddens Memorial from 3:00 to 5:00 prior to service .



