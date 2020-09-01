1/
Elijah Green
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elijah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elijah Green, also known as "Baboo" was formerly from Vidalia Louisiana and passed away last Wednesday at the the age of 80. He worked in the casino industry for many years and was the owner of the Historic " New Town Tavern." Elijah was a kind loving and generous man that was always willing to help someone out in need. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Oscar & Olivia Green & loving son Reginald Green. Elijah is survived by his wife Eugenia, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, & a host of family and friends. ELIJAH GREEN was truly loved and will be missed dearly....... Services will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020, 6:00 pm, at Giddens Memorial Chapel , 2980 Meade Ave LV, NV 89102, Viewing at Giddens Memorial from 3:00 to 5:00 prior to service .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Giddens Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Service
06:00 PM
Giddens Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Giddens Memorial Chapel
32980 Meade Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 982-8670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giddens Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved