ELISE VIRGINIA SMITH ROYLE


1937 - 2019
ELISE VIRGINIA SMITH ROYLE Obituary
ELISE VIRGINIA SMITH ROYLE Elise Virginia (Smith) Royle, born June 7, 1937 in Quincy, FL, passed away July 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. Virginia graduated from Chattahoochee High School in 1955. Attended Florida State University in Tallahassee. Virginia had a long career in the Insurance Industry, which she entered in the 1960's. She was a long time member of the Las Vegas Insurance Professionals, affiliated with the International Association of Insurance Professionals in Nevada and Florida. She held many offices in the organization including President of the Las Vegas Insurance Professionals and Nevada Council Director. She was awarded the Insurance Professional of the Year for her dedication and service to the industry. Along with being very passionate in her Insurance career, she also taught Insurance classes. She lived and breathed insurance until her last days. She was a talented Floral Designer over the years as well and an avid reader. Her favorite quote was "Knowledge is Power". She is survived by her husband, John Kent Royle sister Karen Alford, daughter Susan Gayle (Bryant) Radney, daughter Sunni (Bryant) Bogle, stepson Keith Royle, stepdaughter Tammy Pruitt, granddaughter Melisa (Radney) Willingham, grandson Cody Cochran, granddaughter Kady Brock, grandson Kyle Brock, and two great-grandsons Eyan and Gavan Willingham. She is also survived by her great aunt Catherine (Smith) Budlong of Douglasville, GA and five first cousins. She loved her family and will be missed by them all. A Memorial Service will be Sat., Aug. 10, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chattahoochee, FL. In lieu of flowers, Virginia would have loved for people to donate supplies to your local school of your choice.
