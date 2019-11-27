|
|
Elizabeth Evelyn "Betty" Dias, age 72, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Elizabeth leaves behind her beloved husband, Ernest, and her sons Damon (and wife Zlatina) and Dominic (and wife Alana). She also leaves behind grandchildren Jackson and Angelina, her sister, Marilyn, and a large, extended family of close relatives, mostly in Hawai'i, Nevada and Seattle. She also leaves behind her mother, Florence, who will turn 100 in January.
Elizabeth was born April 10, 1947 in Southern California. When she was in her late teens, she moved to Hawai'i where she met her husband, Ernest, to whom she was married for over 50 years. Ernest and Elizabeth moved to Las Vegas in 2007 to live near their older son, where she lived until her sudden passing.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmmortuary.com for the DIAS Family.
Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10am, at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89146,