Elizabeth "Betty" Fitzgerald, 92, of Las Vegas, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1927 in Boston, the only child to John "Jack" and Elizabeth "Elsie" McKenna. She married her best friend and the love of her life, John "Jack" Fitzgerald in 1955. Their first three children were born in Boston. The young family relocated to Las Vegas in 1959 to follow their dreams. Their two younger children were born in Las Vegas. She was a full-time mommy and homemaker for her nonstop brood of five! She excelled at this position, making our home one of love and laughter where all were welcome! Betty worked for the Boston Gas Company, the Flamingo Hotel and the original Aladdin Hotel in bookkeeping/accounting positions. She loved to dance, especially tap! Her company dance troop toured military bases in New England during World War II - "some of the very best times" she said. After many years of not dancing with a team, she joined the Nevada State Troopers Senior Tap Dance Group at the age of 65. They performed at numerous Las Vegas venues including; Spring Mountain Ranch Theatre, Las Vegas City Parades, Senior Facilities, San Genaro, and many other Las Vegas Community events. She was full of energy and spunk - the first energizer bunny! Betty enjoyed life to the fullest and believed that the true joy in life was spending time with others; sharing, laughing and making memories. Her faith in God was constant and the base of her strength. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, John "Jack" McKenna and Elizabeth "Elsie" Winstanley, stepbrother Joseph Winstanley, her husband John "Jack" Fitzgerald (1994) and her son John "Jack" Fitzgerald Jr. (2011). She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Fitzgerald Seymour (Carl), Beth Fitzgerald (Tim), Gail Fitzgerald Qualey (Robert) and son Timothy Fitzgerald (Lynda), her grandchildren; Timothy Fitzgerald Jr., Deborah Qualey, Jessie Griffin (Richie), Emily Qualey and Robbie Qualey, great grandchildren; TJ, Aurora, Sean, Jack, Preston and Richie Jr. And, her beloved puppy Brandy. We will miss you dearly and love you forever. We are thankful knowing that you are with Nana Elsie, Dad, Jack and many loved ones. Heaven is dancing! We would like to thank Dr Sejal Duggal, Dr Xianto Wu, Dr Shadi Daoud, Deketra McDowell, NP as well as their teams for the compassionate care that they gave our sweet mommy. We are forever grateful to you.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00am, Saturday, December 7th at Saint Viator Catholic Church, 2461 East Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121. Celebration of Life Reception following service. For those that wish to attend, a Rosary will be held at 10:15am prior to the Mass. Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019,