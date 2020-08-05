1/1
ELIZABETH J. KEMP
ELIZABETH J KEMP Elizabeth "Liz" JoAnn Kemp, 86, passed away peacefully July 31, 2020. Elizabeth was born on a farm in rural Page, ND and lived in Las Vegas since 1961. Elizabeth was a retired Registered Nurse. She earned her degree in 1954 along with her twin sister at St. Luke's School of Nursing. She worked in many cities and states around the country until she moved to Las Vegas in 1961. She worked at Sunrise Hospital for 31 years, with the last 15 years as the Unit Manager on the surgical floor. In the early 1980's she received the first ever "Nurse of the Year" award. Elizabeth loved and cared for many people over the years, and everyone she touched with her care and kindness loved her. She was known as "Grandma Liz" by her 8 grandchildren Kristina Radford, Michael J. Mead, Gavin McFarland, Thomas Mead, Kelsey McFarland, Karina Antonino, Kassidy Antonino and Daniel Antonino, and her 4 great grandchildren Elizabeth Radford, Eligh Radford and twin girls Sophia and Darby Mahoney. She was the Daughter of Belle Johnson and Carl Anton Johnson, both deceased. She is survived by her twin sister, Eloyce Kenward, and brother-in-law James Kenward. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband Thomas Joseph Kemp of almost 60 years. She is also survived by 3 daughters Patricia Eloyce Mead, Pamela Belle McFarland, son-in-law Paul McFarland, Kathryn Elizabeth Antonino and son-in-law Daniel Antonino. So many more names could be added to the list of people whose lives she touched with her loving and caring nature, and we are all heartbroken. Her humor and willingness to show love and care will live on in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Liz was all Love. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Aug. 8, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health 888 W Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
02:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 5, 2020
Liz was the epitome of a professional nurse and was loved by so many. My condolences to her family whom she lived so much. May she Rest In Peace.
Susan Roe
Coworker
August 5, 2020
Rest In Peace my loving, amazing mother. You were perfection. Thank you for the beautiful gift of your love and support. You are with me always.
Kathy Antonino
Daughter
August 5, 2020
My condolences to the family. I took dance lessons with Pam and Patty for many years when we were growing up, and I remember Mrs. Kemp so fondly! Prayers for peace and comfort for your family at this difficult time.
Shaunene Adams Edwards
Friend
August 4, 2020
LizYou may be gone from this Earth but for anyone who has ever experienced the twinkle in your eyes, your laugh, been in your nursing care, shared a pew at church, been a neighbor, or even maybe received the Liz Look admonishment, you will not be forgotten. 42 short years ago you welcomed us into your home, looked out for us, and treated us like we were family. You, Tom and your family have continued to be role-models, and have shown that you CAN raise a successful, Christian family in Las Vegas! Rest now, and know that your Love and your Legacy will continue to be felt by family and friends. Thank You for making such a positive difference in our lives. Kim, Cheryl, Melissa & Michael
Kim A.
Neighbor
