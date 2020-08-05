ELIZABETH J KEMP Elizabeth "Liz" JoAnn Kemp, 86, passed away peacefully July 31, 2020. Elizabeth was born on a farm in rural Page, ND and lived in Las Vegas since 1961. Elizabeth was a retired Registered Nurse. She earned her degree in 1954 along with her twin sister at St. Luke's School of Nursing. She worked in many cities and states around the country until she moved to Las Vegas in 1961. She worked at Sunrise Hospital for 31 years, with the last 15 years as the Unit Manager on the surgical floor. In the early 1980's she received the first ever "Nurse of the Year" award. Elizabeth loved and cared for many people over the years, and everyone she touched with her care and kindness loved her. She was known as "Grandma Liz" by her 8 grandchildren Kristina Radford, Michael J. Mead, Gavin McFarland, Thomas Mead, Kelsey McFarland, Karina Antonino, Kassidy Antonino and Daniel Antonino, and her 4 great grandchildren Elizabeth Radford, Eligh Radford and twin girls Sophia and Darby Mahoney. She was the Daughter of Belle Johnson and Carl Anton Johnson, both deceased. She is survived by her twin sister, Eloyce Kenward, and brother-in-law James Kenward. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband Thomas Joseph Kemp of almost 60 years. She is also survived by 3 daughters Patricia Eloyce Mead, Pamela Belle McFarland, son-in-law Paul McFarland, Kathryn Elizabeth Antonino and son-in-law Daniel Antonino. So many more names could be added to the list of people whose lives she touched with her loving and caring nature, and we are all heartbroken. Her humor and willingness to show love and care will live on in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Liz was all Love. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Aug. 8, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health 888 W Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106.