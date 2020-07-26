ELIZABETH OETZEL Elizabeth Jane Oetzel, 92, of Las Vegas, went home to her Lord Jesus Christ, July 18, 2020. She was born to Thelma and Charles Oetzel, August 19, 1927 in Pontiac, Michigan. While attending beautician school, Elizabeth met her first husband and the father of her five daughters, James McKee. Together they opened and managed several beauty shops. A Las Vegas resident for 46 years, she retired from Sunrise Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and studying God's word. Elizabeth passed away peacefully at home of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jane; and many lifetime friends. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Jo, Carey Ann, Nancy Lynn and Betty Jean; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral service will be in Chandler, Arizona at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery.





