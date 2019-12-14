|
ELIZABETH (BETTY) KROLAK Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Krolak passed peacefully into the arms of her Loving Savior, Jesus, on November 13, 2019. Betty was the eldest of three children born to Rachel and Walter Howard. Born in the farmhouse of her grandparents, Walter and Edith Howard, on February 5, 1924, in Athens, Michigan; down the street from the Old Baptist Church. Betty was predeceased by her infant son, John Dugan and her daughter, Lori Dugan Redmond, her brother, Walter Howard and sister, Imogene (Jean) Salomone. Also predeceased by the father of her 7 children, Richard Dugan and former spouse Stan Krolak. Betty is survived by her children Deborah Dugan, Scott (Kathy) Dugan, Joy (William) LaCombe, Jesselyn (Niles) Johnson and Thomas Dugan. Loving Grandmother to Jessica, Laura, Michael, Amber, Ross, Richie, Jennifer, Jamie, Jonathan, Shannon and Brian, Great Grandmother to seventeen and Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. In 1947, Betty married Richard A. Dugan and the couple made their home in Lansing, Illinois. In April of 1962, Betty, husband Richard and their six children moved to the small dust bowl town of Las Vegas, Nevada. Betty, was a Las Vegas Old Timer, a 57 year resident of Las Vegas. Betty was a pioneer in the real estate industry of Las Vegas, as Owner and Broker of Clark County Realty. Betty's clients in real estate became her extended family. Betty was one of the founders of the Las Vegas Chapter of Women's Council served on the Board of Las Vegas Chapter of the as well as The Salvation Army. She held the distinction of being the first woman to serve on the local Las Vegas Board of Realtors, as well as the first woman Real Estate Commissioner for the State of Nevada 1973-1979. In 1988, Betty graduated from the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce Leadership program. Betty sold hundreds of homes and forged lifelong friendships with all of those she met through her years selling real estate. She gave her time and talents generously to her family, her community, numerous organizations and charities that God placed in her path. Betty will be remembered lovingly as Mom, Grandma, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Friend, Mrs. Krolak, Betty K and GGBK. Photos of her grandchildren and great grandchildren filled her home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Women's Resource Pregnancy Center, Opportunity Village or to the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree program which was started by Betty in 1970. Private Burial.