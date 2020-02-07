|
ELIZABETH MCPHILOMY Elizabeth "Beth" Ann McPhilomy passed away suddenly on January 18, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Mill Springs, Missouri on September 22, 1950. Beth married her life's partner Edward, on October 30, 1970 and spent the next 49 years in a loving marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Strawhorn and grandchildren David and Olivia Pompi of Henderson, Nevada. Beth served in the US Navy as an Administrative Clerk during the Vietnam Conflict, and later relocated from Alexandria, Virginia to Las Vegas with her husband and daughter. In 1985 she worked for the GSA in Las Vegas before retiring and volunteered for the IRS's VITA Program working with her husband at Nellis Air Force Base until 2000. Funeral arrangements were handled by Palm Mortuary, with Memorial Services to be held at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00PM, which is located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.