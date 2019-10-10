|
ELIZABETH POHE Elizabeth Patricia Pohe, 75, long-time resident of Boulder City, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born October 22, 1943 in Tenterden, Kent. Liz graduated with honors from St. Helen and St. Katharine's school in Abingdon, England. After graduation she attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. Liz taught English and Drama, and worked at the Tower Theatre in Islington. She also taught in the Bahamas where she met her husband Kawana (Kae) Pohe. Liz and Kae moved to Las Vegas in 1971 and to Boulder City in 1979 where they raised their family and ran several successful businesses. Liz was a very active member of the community and was involved in many groups such as the Boulder City Republican Women's Club, Nevada Council of Blind Lions, the First Nighters, school PTA, and many more. Liz loved poetry, reading, the theatre, and all things Welsh. She was creative, witty, sophisticated, and often recognized wearing her signature glasses. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Kitty Johns; and son, Airan Pohe. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Kawana Pohe; son Kae Pohe; daughter Kara (Jason) Larsen; brother Christopher (Lou Ann) Johns; grandchildren Alexus Pohe, Airan Pohe, Adrian Pohe, Aroha Larsen, Kai Larsen, and Manu Pohe. A celebration of life will be at 11:30 am Sat., Oct. 12, at the Boulder City Library Amphitheater, 701 Adams Blvd., Boulder City, Nevada 89005.