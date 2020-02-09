|
|
ELIZABETH "BETTY" POWERS Elizabeth "Betty" Knebel Powers, our adored Mom, Betty, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully in her home, January 12, 2020 of natural causes. She was born February 8, 1928 in Pottsville, PA to Joseph and Elsie Knebel, the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Pottsville High in 1945 where she played the glockglinspiel in the school band and met her future husband, James "Jim" Powers, in history class (her least favorite subject). After graduation Betty worked for Western Union in Baltimore and later at the Department of Navy in Washington DC. In 1953, she took a trip to Orange County, CA to see family who were living there at the time and ended up taking a job there with Standard Oil. Jim finally took the hint and proposed marriage long- distance, asking Betty to meet him in Kansas City for a civil wedding. Betty stood her ground, wanting a church wedding with family, and Jim made the trip by car. Their honeymoon was a cross-country road trip staying in Las Vegas for the first night. Betty and Jim raised five children moving, several times between Delaware and California for Jim's job, but Betty was always up for an adventure. She loved new experiences and travel. During her life she made several trips to Europe, enjoyed cruises and often flew between the coasts to visit friends and family. Betty was uncommonly selfless, patient, kind and naturally good-natured, an inspiration and example to those who knew her. She had a great sense of humor that could reveal itself in the most unlikely of moments. She was an avid walker clocking, 10,000 steps a day well before it was a "thing" and into her 80s. Some things she loved most were music (she played the piano), shoes, salmon, dancing, Dean Martin, the color blue, a glass of wine, board games (especially Scrabble, because she always won), jigsaw puzzles, church, her homebut, most of all, spending time with her family. It's hard to find things she didn't like but there were a few: confrontation, dirty windows and cilantro come to mind. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Powers; and grandson, Nathan J. Syphus. Betty is survived by her five children, six grandchildren and two great-grand- daughters: Barbara Powers Syphus and her daughter Lauren Sackett (Byran), and great-granddaughters, Zella and Haddie; Frank Powers; Joe Powers (Pieky) and their children Chantra, James and Sandy; Nancy Powers; and Bill Powers and his daughters, Samantha and Jamey. Also, many loving nieces and nephews. She was the last of her generation - five sisters, two brothers, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law are waiting to greet her. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 130 N. Pecos Road, Henderson, NV 89074, followed by a private luncheon. She will be missed like crazyshe already is.