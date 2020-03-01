Home

ELIZABETH RICHITT Ph.D.


1940 - 2020
ELIZABETH RICHITT Ph.D. Obituary
ELIZABETH RICHITT, PhD Elizabeth C Masterson Richitt, PhD, 79, of Las Vegas passed away peacefully at home, 19 Feb 2020 surrounded, by family. Born 16 Aug 1940 in Waukegan, Ill., she received her PhD in Clinical Psychology at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. Dr. Richitt moved to Nevada in 1978 and practiced child psychology. She was a member of American Psychological Assn., past-president of the Nevada Psychology Assn., Governor appointee to Nevada Commission on Mental Health, and served on Nevada Board of Psych Examiners. Liz was a Mensa member who loved solving puzzles, travel, books, Shakespeare festivals, crocheting and sewing. Her favorite charities were Las Vegas Sun Summer Camp fund and Smile Train. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 1/2 years, E Paul Richitt; daughters, Beth Massimino, Chris Carter, Megan Ritter and Cathy Montemayor (John); 10 grandchildren; and three and one-half great-grand-children. The family will have a private memorial.
