ELLA DOUGLASS Ella Mae Douglass, age 83, of Las Vegas, passed away February 15, 2019. Ella was born April 15, 1935 in Seattle, to Ella F. Hufnagle and John W. Garrison. She was a devoted wife and mother. Ella followed her Navy husband and raised their children as they traveled and moved around the globe to Washington, D.C., Midway Islands, Muskegon, MI, Okinawa, Japan, Puerto Rico; Austin, TX; Virginia Beach, VA and the Douglass family farm in Shelbyville, MO before retiring to Las Vegas. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Donny Douglass; daughter, Shelley Thompson; brothers, Glen Garrison and Don Garrison; and sister, Betty Ryan. Ella is survived by son, Danny (Jill) Douglass; daughter, Leslie Douglass; brother, Bob (Elaine) Garrison; grandchildren, Ryan (Agetha) Douglass, Kyle (Danielle) Douglass, Tyler (Ryan Samantha) Douglass, Devin Douglass, Justin (Lindsay) Thompson, Sarah Thompson and Sean Peters; great grandchildren, Isabella Douglass, Ryan Douglass, Daelynn Douglass, Demrie Douglass, Cole Douglass, Lennon Thompson, Killian Marroquin and Adrianna Popal. Ella will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. A Celebration of Life is will be from 11 a.m.-noon Sat., Feb. 23, at Shadow Hill Church, 7811 Vegas Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89128. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shadow Hills Church Building Fund, 7811 Vegas Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89128.