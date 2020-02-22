|
ELLA WIEDRICK Ella Wiedrick was born January 7, 1940 in Beulah, ND, and passed away February 15, 2020 at 6:35 pm while surrounded by the love of her family. She was 80 years old. Ella married her husband, Neil, early in life and spent 57 years living with him in Las Vegas and Pahrump, until his passing in 2012. She then lived with her daughter, Velinda, in Las Vegas for the rest of her years. Ella is survived by three children: David, Curtis, and Velinda, as well as six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, one son, and her husband. Ella loved God, her husband, her family, and her pets. She will be missed dearly.