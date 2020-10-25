ELLEN ANN TRAYNOR Ellen Ann (nee Sandle) Traynor was born November 17, 1934 in Rochester, New York and entered eternal life October 21, 2020 in Henderson. Ellen's most joyful moment in life was marrying her beloved husband, Jim, who preceded her in death June 7, 2003. Ellen and Jim moved to Boulder City in 1977, where Ellen had a long career as an account manager for various local banks. She was a devout Catholic with a deep love for Mother Teresa of Calcutta and a profound affection for animals, especially her dogs and cats. A funeral Mass for Ellen will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 1399 San Felipe Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005. Following the Mass, Ellen will be laid to rest next to her husband, Jim, at the Palm Memorial Mausoleum in Boulder City.