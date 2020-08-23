1/
1935 - 2020
Ellen Jean Woempner (Warfield) passed away on 12 June 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida at the age of 84. Ellen was born to Roy S. Warfield and Alma A. Shultz in Tulare, South Dakota, where she and her two sisters, Wanda and Mary, grew up on the family farm. Ellen married Stan Woempner in February 1958, and together raised a family that included Cynthia, Mark and Matthew. Stan passed away in 2007, and at her passing, Ellen was at peace and ready to join him. She was a woman of courage and strength, as well as a woman strong in her Christian faith. Ellen worked as a Registered Nurse for the majority of her life, much of it as a geriatric expert. She was a member and leader in the prestigious Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Organization contributing to their community for nearly 45 years. It is difficult in a few words to convey Ellen's influence on the family. Ellen served as the matriarch of the Woempner family for the last half century, which encompassed her three children and their spouses, five grandchildren, as well as many of their friends and extended family. Ellen and Stan were the center of a family connected by affection as well as blood, and Ellen nurtured values and wisdom that helped the family to stay connected over distance and generations. She loved dying Easter eggs, dry rub ribs that she enthusiastically cleaned off the bone, playing cards, and was the originator of many sayings that have become part of the family's vocabulary. Ellen is survived by her sister Mary Ihnen, her children and their spouses, and grandchildren, who love her and will miss her tremendously. Services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Southern NV Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 VETERANS MEM DR, Boulder City, NV, 89005,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Service
10:00 AM
Southern NV Veterans Memorial Cemetery
