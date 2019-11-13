|
ELLEN MILLS MCCANN Ellen Mills McCann passed away on October 28, 2019 in the Sierra Pines hospital in Henderson, NV with her loving husband at her side. She was born on September 23, 1941 at the West Suburban Hospital in Cook County, IL. At her passing, she was 78 years old and enjoyed a 15 year retirement in Henderson, NV. She grew up in Houston, TX and San Marino, CA where she graduated from high school. A graduate of Stanford University, Ellen served in the USAF for four years on active duty, achieving the rank of Captain as well as an Honorable discharge in 1969. Her service included duty in Germany as a supply officer. She earned the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Air Force Longevity Service Medal. Afterwards, Ellen worked as a Personnel Analyst for the State of California and then left to marry her husband in 1971. She subsequently was hired by Los Angeles County and worked at Harbor General Hospital for her 30 year career. She promoted from time to time, and retired as a Computer Software Manager. In Henderson, she enjoyed living at Lake Las Vegas with her husband and the dogs Louie, a standard poodle, and Tobby, a soft coated wheaton terrier. All of this time she also helped her husband with keeping track of his real estate business. Ellen was preceded in death by her father Donald Mills and her mother Janis Mills, and is survived by her husband and relatives in OK. Her remains were interred on Thursday November 7, 2019 at Southern Nevada Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a veteran's charity organization of your choice.