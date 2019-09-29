|
|
ELLEN PAULA SAMUELS Ellen Samuels, 72, our beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and niece, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Las Vegas. She was preceded in death by her parents Barney and Edith Samuels. She is survived by her brother Fred Samuels of Honolulu; sister Anne Primas (Craig) of Las Vegas; nephew Jason Primas (Kristie) of Long Beach, California; niece Carrie Primas Enk (Andrew) of Las Vegas. She will be greatly missed by her grand nephews and nieces who she loved dearly: Benjamin, Elisabeth and Hazel Primas and Cooper and Eloise Enk. Ellen was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 27, 1947 and moved with her family to Las Vegas in 1962. During her career she was an educator with the Clark County School District and was involved with Teacher's Unions around the country. Later in life she became a paralegal. Prior to relocating back to Las Vegas in 2014 she spent time residing in Memphis, Denver, Orlando, and Pacific Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the home of her sister, Anne, at 3pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Contact Carrie Enk at [email protected] or 702/858-3972 for information.) Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen's name to William Ferron Elementary School: 4200 Mountain Vista St., LV NV 89121, 702/799-7720. This is where she spent the first 10 years of her teaching career. We will miss her dearly.