ELMA JORGENSON JURVA Elma Jorgenson Jurva passed away May 23, 2019 where she will be with the Lord. Elma was born July 9, 1943, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. She leaves behind her husband, of 51 years, Walter; and her son, Devin. Both are deeply saddened by this loss. Elma leaves behind four brothers and six sisters who reside in Canada and the USA. There are many cousin's nieces and nephews as well. Elma was partially raised on a farm where she feels this is what made her the good person she was. Elma was very fond of her father who was a farmer at heart and there was some tough times to provide and he made the best of it. With her husband's work they enjoyed living in many places in the United States and Canada. Their son was born in New Orleans, she was very proud of her son Devin and she loved him very much. Elma's husband was born in Canada as well. Elma and her husband's travels took them to many places in the world, including Finland and Sweden where her husband has family. Many cruises also added to her enjoyment. Retired life was good and Elma was a person full of energy. No matter where they lived Elma always found the time to volunteer and always carried a smile. She was an awesome wife and mother. A Christian person who was positive and supported her faith until the day the Lord took her away to her final destination where she will be surrounded with happiness and eternal life. Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Sat., June 29, at the church they attend, Calvary Chapel Green Valley, 2615 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89052. This will be a casual atmosphere. "Absent from the body, at home with the Lord" 11 Corinthians 5,8