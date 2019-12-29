Home

ELMO DOUGLASS Obituary
ELMO DOUGLASS Elmo Douglass, devoted husband, father, cherished family member and friend passed away December 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Baltimore, he earned a degree in civil engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 1954. After serving in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Germany, Elmo moved to Los Angeles in 1958, where he worked in transportation for 37 years. In 2001, along with Phyllis, his wife of 53 years, he retired to Henderson. Elmo is survived by sons, Michael, and Eliot; and many loved ones. He will be honored Monday, January 6, 2020 with a 9 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. service at Grace Lutheran Church, 2657 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89052. Interment will follow at 1 p.m., at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Phyllis E. Fowlkes-Douglass Endowed Scholarship Fund at Morgan State University. Memories and sentiments can be shared at www.palmeastern.com.
