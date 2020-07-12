1/1
ELSIE JOHNSON
1931 - 2020
ELSIE JOHNSON Elsie Ann Johnson, age 89, of Boulder City, passed away at her home on July 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. Elsie was known by all as a truly good and nice woman with a witty sense of humor. She was preceded in passing by the love of her life, Rex. She is survived by a son R.J. and his wife Terri; daughter Tracey and her husband Ken; and grandchildren Colin and wife Kat and Kathy Lee and husband Matt. The family will be holding private services at the Veterans cemetery in Boulder City. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to Lend-a-Hand of Boulder City and Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. Refer to bouldercityfamilymortuary.com for more information.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 11, 2020
my dear Elsie, you will be missed! You where a blight light in our painting classes. I smile every time I think of you. You where a true gem!
Lajay Gove
Friend
July 10, 2020
I remember Elsie from quilting gatherings. Such a delightful lady with a quick wit and a wealth of quilting knowledge. My sincere sympathy to her entire family.
Jolene Smalley
Friend
July 10, 2020
Elsie was in a painting class with me and she was such a delight ! I have fond memories of
when she was in class and such a clever witt ! A lovely lady !
Pinky Wilson
Friend
