ELSIE JOHNSON Elsie Ann Johnson, age 89, of Boulder City, passed away at her home on July 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. Elsie was known by all as a truly good and nice woman with a witty sense of humor. She was preceded in passing by the love of her life, Rex. She is survived by a son R.J. and his wife Terri; daughter Tracey and her husband Ken; and grandchildren Colin and wife Kat and Kathy Lee and husband Matt. The family will be holding private services at the Veterans cemetery in Boulder City. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to Lend-a-Hand of Boulder City and Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. Refer to bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
for more information.