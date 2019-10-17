|
EMANUEL LYONS Emanuel Lyons, 98, of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Manny was born March 7, 1921 in Manhattan, NY to the late Abraham and the late Stella Lyons. He owned a wholesale meat company in New York. Manny is survived by his children Steven (Gail) Lyons, Roy (Teri) Lyons and Judy Cocke; and grandchildren Mychal Cocke and Elana Cocke. He is predeceased by his wife Mildred Lyons and son in law Larry Cocke. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Kraft-Sussman Funeral Services, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104, Las Vegas. Burial will be at Mt. Sinai Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles on Friday, October 18 at 12:30 pm.