Emily Marie Wolff passed away peacefully at the age of 39 March 20, at her home in Las Vegas. She was born May 9th, 1980 and the loving daughter of Reg Bravo and Lisa Ellerman and stepdaughter to Robin Bravo and Brad Ellerman.
Emily was a devoted wife to her husband of 18 years Jeffrey Wolff and loving mother to Michael and his wife Carissa, Steven and his wife Alexa, Darlene, Samantha, and Ethan. Emily is also survived by her brother Peter Ellerman, sisters Kursten and Hannah Ellerman, Grammie Lois Bravo, aunts and uncles Jo Pike, Steven Holmes, Brian Holmes, and Rick Bravo. She was loved by countless others.
Emily was a dedicated member and advocate of the Nevada Hemophiliac Foundation. Involving herself at the ground level, Emily was involved with fund raising events supporting the Nevada Chapter as well as the National Foundation. She would also volunteer for events supporting those with the blood disease and their families. In February she was a part of a team representing Nevada speaking with the US Congress in Washington DC bringing awareness of the disease and the hardships of the families afflicted with this multi-dimensional blood disorder.
Services will be private.