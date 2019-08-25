|
|
EMILY NORSELL NEVILLE Emily Norsell Neville, a dedicated and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grand-mother, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, at the age of 91 at her home at Las Ventanas of Summerlin. She was born Aug. 31, 1927, in Oregon to Alf and Florence Norsell. She was preceded in death by husband John Neville, who died in 2007 at 80. The couple retired to Las Vegas in 1996, and forged lasting friendships as members of TPC Summerlin Country Club. Emily volunteered at Assistance League of Las Vegas. She also continued a life-long passion for global travel. Emily graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, where she met her future husband in a homeroom class where the future sweethearts first met because students were seated in alphabetical order. Emily and John were married on Jan. 24, 1946, in Providence, RI, after John returned from serving in World War IL They had two children, John Jr. and Paul, and lived in many areas of the country before moving to Las Vegas. While living in the Chicago area in the 1970s, Emily had a successful career as a real estate agent. She was a gifted artist, who studied at Case Western Reserve University and kept an easel and box crammed with paints in her closet until the time of her death. She enjoyed playing her grand piano as friends sang along. She was committed to fitness and at 91 was still doing several pilates sessions a week. Emily was preceded in death by her husband John; sisters Margaret Ambrose, Anna Ruth Norsell, Cora Witte and Alma Rodarmel, and a brother, Howard. She is survived by a brother, Paul Norsell of Grass Valley, CA, and by sons John of Las Vegas and Paul of Eugene, OR; grandchildren Summer of Portland, OR, Robin of San Francisco and Noah of Los Angeles, and a great-grandchild Ocean Noir Neville-Rafferty of Portland. Services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at Palm Northwest, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV. 89131.