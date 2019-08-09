|
|
ERADIO CANTU SR Eradio (Rod) Cantu Sr., 77, of Las Vegas, returned to his heavenly home Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long and painful illness. Our firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Eradio was born October 9, 1941, in La Feria, TX to Tomas and Otila Cantu. At the age of 18, Eradio moved to Las Vegas, to embark on a new journey in his life. He never attended college but made sure his children and grandchildren were granted the privilege and opportunity to do so. He worked at the original Macayo Vegas Restaurant on East Charleston, where he met a dazzling beauty, named Dina Perez, the future Mrs. Eradio Cantu. They married June 29, 1962 at the Little Chapel of the West. Afterward, he became a cab driver, in which he was awarded the entertaining pleasure of driving some very interesting local folks, as well as some rather intriguing Hollywood characters around town! He then began working at the Nevada Test Site in 1962 until 1982 as a truck driver. Afterwards, he was a contracted driver working for other companies, then finally ended his truck driving career as he was nearing retirement with Nevada Ready Mix. Eradio was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Otila Cantu; and his youngest brother, Robert Cantu. Eradio is survived by his wife, Dina Perez Cantu; his sons, Roddy and Eric Cantu; his daughter, Lisa Cantu-Mahoney; his son-in-law, Carlos Pinto; his brothers, Tommy, Frankie, Johnny, and David; his sisters, Elia, Elida, Elivia, Billie Jean and Christi; his grandchildren, Mia, Alexia, Bailey, Patrick and Havana; his great-grandchild, Brooklyn; and his step great-grandchild, Teresa. There's a multitude of other incredibly special and loving family members such as his in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousinsyou ALL know who you are! The celebration of Eradio's life will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor John Richardson officiating. His visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. His memorial service will immediately follow from 1-2 p.m. All funeral arrangements have been exceptionally handled by Davis Funeral Home. Our family would especially like to thank Ms. Metika and Mr. Steve, Eradio's resident caretakers for their patient and loving care, along with all the staff at Giving Home Health Care. Finally, we would also like to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to the staff at Nathan Adelson Hospice, especially Melany and Danielle, who offered their compassionate, constant, and attentive treatment and care to ensure my father's comfort and peaceful departure from this world and into our Lord's welcoming arms.