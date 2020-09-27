ERIN ELLEN MACDONALD Erin Ellen Nowinski MacDonald, 73, of Las Vegas, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice. Erin was born July 31, 1947 in Michigan. Erin was a loving, intelligent, generous, caring women who inspired all around her and had a gift for making a difference in the lives of all she touched. She loved her family with her whole heart and dedicated herself to making sure they were always well cared for. She took a true interest in and genuinely loved people, especially hearing their life stories and helping them with life challenges, both good and bad. She was a long-term resident of Las Vegas and dedicated most of her life to helping those around her. She served an active role in the community including over 25 years of service in various leadership roles at Sierra Health Services. She would be most fondly remembered for serving both on the Board of Directors and as President and COO of Sierra Health Services for over 10 years where her business acumen and true desire to ensure patient wellbeing shaped the direction of the company. She attended Harvard School of Public Health Systems Management in 1985. She graduated from UNLV with a BS in Nursing in 1975, and UNLV with an AD in Nursing in 1970. She served as a licensed RN from 1970 to 1984 when her career path changed to healthcare management. She is survived by her son, James MacDonald; granddaughters, Ashley MacDonald Thurman and Shelby MacDonald; and great- grandson, Jalen Thurman. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m., both at Palm Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsouthjones.com
for the MacDonald family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the California School for the Deaf, Fremont or Opportunity Village, Las Vegas, or Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas.