Ernest "Ernie" Guerin, 69, passed away Monday March 2, 2020. He was born January 31,1951 in Kingman, Az. In the 1960's he moved to Las Vegas with his family. Ernest survived by his wife Dahlia Guerin of 48 years, sons Christopher (Brandi)Guerin, and Eric Guerin of Las Vegas, NV and daughter Ernestine Allums (Joshua) of Alabster, Al. His brother Robert (Cathy)Guerin and sister Eleanor (John) Ewing of Las Vegas, NV. Also his 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Ernest preceded in death by his twin brother Edward Guerin, brother Michael Guerin, his father Mike Guerin , and mother Inez Guerin.
Visitation will be Friday March 13, 2020 at Palm Mortuary from 3:00-7:00 pm
1325 North Main st. Las Vegas, NV 89101 Services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, 11:00, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV, 89005,