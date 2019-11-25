Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Funeral Home
3000 East 3rd Street
Bloomington, IN 47401
(812) 336-4270
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Lawhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest "Ernie" Lawhead Jr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest "Ernie" Lawhead Jr. Obituary
Ernest 'Ernie' Lawhead Jr,89, of Bloomington passed away on November 20, 2019 at the Bloomington Hospital Hospice House in Bloomington, Indiana. Ernie was born in Edwardsport, Knox County, Indiana on May 19, 1930 the son of Ernest Lawhead Sr. and Ruby (Emmons) Lawhead.

He attended Edwardsport High School. Ernie joined the Army at the age of 17. Ernie was a very proud Korean War Veteran. After serving 6 1/2 years in the Army he finished his military career serving 14 1/2 years in the Air Force. After the military Ernie worked as a building engineer for 20 years at Sears followed by working as a building supervisor at Sam's Town Casino for 5 years in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ernie attended Little Union Baptist Church. He was a 50+ year member of the Nellis Masonic Lodge #46, Las Vegas as a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, a 50+ year member of the Las Vegas Shriners, and a 30+ year member of the American Legion.

Ernie is survived by his wife Patty Green Lawhead, daughters Michelle Namanny of Las Vegas, NV, Milinda Lawhead of Reno, NV, Milissia Campbell of Las Vegas, NV, and grandson, Bryan Lawhead whom Ernie adopted at the age of 18 months and raised as his son. He is also survived by stepchildren Larry Green (Lisa Dillion) of Bloomington and Jana (Jeff) Gilbertson of Bloomington, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Also, best friends of 56 years Bob and Robbie Norris of Ninety Six, SC.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, first wife Barbara, son Michael.

According to Ernie's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Interment in the Edwardsport Cemetery will take place at a later date. Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com

There will be no public service held at this time.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -