ERNEST ROSS RINALDI Born: 22 Dec 1927 Died: 11 Sep 2020 Ernest Ross Rinaldi, 92, of Las Vegas, passed away Sep. 11, 2020, of Myelodys-plastic Syndrome. Born Dec. 22, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, he attended Manhattan High School of Industrial Arts where he studied magazine illustration, and after 4 years in the U.S. Navy he relocated to Los Angeles and took a degree in audio engineering at the Hollywood Sound Institute. His early career included Magnasync, Inc., and Technicolor Research Lab., as a research engineer, then NBC-TV as a pioneer in video tape. He joined TV station KTLA as manager of the video tape department where he remained for 14 years. It was here that he met and married his second wife, Jackie Root Jensen. Ernie left KTLA in 1971 to help form Video Cassette Industries where he directed scores of TV commercials and TV pilots including "People are Funny" with Art Linkletter, and produced medical programs for "Video Digest", then joined Compact Video as operations manager. The last 12 years of his working career were spent as producer/director of "Mr. Wizard's World" with Don Herbert. In this capacity he utilized his technical background and his amazing artistic and creative talents to produce TV mini-features in science for the Nat'l Science Foundation. He was a long-time member of the Society of Motion Picture and TV Engineers. Retiring to Carlsbad, CA, for 5 years where Ernie took up golf, they moved to Sun City Summerlin, Las Vegas, and have lived a happy life for 27 years. He is survived by his wife of 50 years; step-sons, Jim Jensen (Nancy) & Shelley Jensen; grandsons Chris Jensen (Kelly), Casey Jensen; grandaughter Ashley J. Nelson (Tim); 3 great granddaughters, all of So. Calif., and 3 nephews: Robert Rinaldi (Star), John Rinaldi (Bonnie), and Joseph Rinaldi.





