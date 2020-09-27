ERNEST T. LINDBERG It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ernest T. Lindberg, on September 19, 2020 after a valiant 10-year battle with cancer. Ernest was in his 78th year. A retired U.S. Navy Commander, lawyer, war veteran, music lover and musician, an avid chess player, accomplished linguist, Christian and beloved husband, father and grandfather. Ernest is survived by his loving wife and best friend Patricia, step-sons Brian and Curtiss Peasley, four granddaughters and three grandsons, two daughters Erica and Ingrid Lindberg, brother David Lindberg, sister Darlene Taylor, sister Pamela Leacock and several nieces and nephews. His father Ernest T. Lindberg Sr., mother Nanette Lindberg, sister Jeanne Leacock, and brother Lawrence Lindberg pre-deceased him. A memorial service and military interment will be announced as soon as arrangements are confirmed at a later date. He is loved and will be missed every day.