Ernest W. Cramer Jr, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on July 2, 2020 at the age of 82. Ernie was born in Los Angeles, CA to Ernest W. Cramer Sr. and Helen F. Smith on September 22, 1937. The family moved to Vegas in 1942. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1956 and then studied Arts & Science at UNLV. Ernie did not graduate because he proudly refused to complete one semester in Reno which was required for a bachelor's degree. Ernie helped name the first Rebel mascot, Beauregard. He served in the Navy Reserves from 1956-1962. He worked at Mission Linen Supply before making a career in the Insurance industry. Ernie worked for Aniello insurance for over 30 years and never retired, working right up to the end. On August 8, 1981 he married Janis Cranmer and they had 38 wonderful years together. In addition to his wife, Ernie is survived by his older sisters Alyce Pearce, Barbara Peterson, half brother Leroy Cramer and half sister Margaret Furia, his four daughters Debbie Smart, Brenda Stewart (John), Carol Mayorga (John), Cheryl Yeley (Wayde), his two sons David Cranmer, Michael Cranmer (Diana), six grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Ernie was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by a large circle of family, friends and colleagues. Ernie never met a stranger. His greatest love was his family, a close second was his passion for the UNLV Rebels, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco 49ers.



Services will be private.



