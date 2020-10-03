Ernesto Estrada was born May 24, 1936 in Mexicali. He met the love of his life, Cuca, when he was 21 in 1957. They married in August 26, 1962 in Mexicali.



After moving to Las Vegas in 1964, Ernesto worked with Republic Services for 30 years, as well as working construction with his brother-in-laws. He served in various capacities over the years at Calvary Chapel Spring Valley. Ernesto really enjoyed serving the Ladies Tea every December, as well as picking up the donuts for Sunday services.



He transitioned from this Earth to Heaven on September 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife Ma Refugio "Cuca", his son Enrique, and daughters Isabel (David Rice) and Esther (Steven Ferrell). He loved all his grandchildren: London, Paris, Grace, Luke, Naomi, Ruth and Abraham (AJ).



Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 3:00 pm, at Spring Valley Baptist, 3135 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89146,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store