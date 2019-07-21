Resources More Obituaries for EROCA NICOLS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? EROCA NICOLS

1972 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email EROCA NICOLS May 3, 1972 to July 13, 2019 Eroca Nicols resident of Las Vegas, passed away with her mother and father at her side on July 13th 2019, at Mountains Edge hospital. She was 47 years old. Eroca was born in Merritt B.C. Canada, May 3 1972, to Garett and Judy Nicols. Eroca leaves to mourn her Parents, Judy and Garett Nicols of Las Vegas; her children, Andre See aged 17 and Mahara See aged 12, also of Las Vegas; brother, Lance Nicols, and wife Tracy Maurice, and also Tracy's daughter Brielle of Sept Illes Quebec, Canada. Eroca is also survived by Grandmother Lorraine Graham, and numerous Aunts and Uncles, Vern and Margie Graham, Chris and Karen Holland, and Bonnie Gallaher of Cochrane Ab. Sean and Michele Wall, Invermere B.C. Greg and Katherine Graham of Merritt, B.C. Niel and Trudie Graham of Osoyoos B.C. Dale and Connie Myers of Slocan B.C. Mary and Ernie Zimmer of Ft St John B.C. Ken Cameron Of Rolla B.C. and Inge Cameron of Dawson Creek B.C. There will be a memorial for Eroca. The date is yet to be determined, It will be held in Las Vegas. Eroca was very happy energetic, and beautiful girl. She began working at an early age, because she was high energy. She spent her early years overseas with her family, 5 years living in Norway and 1 year living in Holland. When the family got home to Canada, she spent the rest of her school years in Leduc Ab. And graduated in 1993. After graduation the family moved to Anchorage Alaska, she did some courses at the UAA but wanted to accomplish more. She moved to Las Vegas in 1995, she went to dealers school and got her first job dealing at the California. She loved being a dealer. From the California she went to the strip and helped open the Monte Carlo as a dealer there. She then went to The Belagio when it opened. And finished her dealing at the Hard Rock. Eroca married and decided to raise a family, She has a son Andre and a daughter Mahara. The love of her life were these children. Once the kids started school she went to Cosmetology school, earned her degree and began doing hair and manicures. As it turned out, this was a passion, making people happy, and she'd put "Rock Them Out". Unfortunately she had to retire from this, because her health began to deteriorate, Eroca was always optimistic, even in bad health she always seemed to be able to find a silver lining. Not long before she passed away she was at the gym with her Physical Therapist, riding a stationary Bicycle and doing upper body strength exercises. She was so proud and the smile on her face was beautiful, she was really upbeat and said maybe I can beat this. Unfortunately things took a turn for the worse, the pain she could no longer withstand, and asked to be made comfortable. She passed away pain free and quietly in the early morning of July 13th 2019. Rest In Peace Dear Sweet Daughter. Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries