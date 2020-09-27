ESTHER BENNINGER Esther Polzer Benninger, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Palo Alto, California on September 18, 2020. Esther lived in Palo Alto for the past 15 years to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Prior to living in Palo Alto, Esther had been a 38-year resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, having moved from Sherman Oaks, California in 1967. Esther was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 18, 1923. She moved to Los Angeles, California as a teenager. She found her soul mate and partner for life at the age of 22 when she married Fred Benninger of Günzburg, Germany in 1946 in Los Angeles, California. Esther and her beloved Fred were married for 58 years. Esther was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family and she was extremely involved in her children and grandchildren's school activities. She owned and managed two retail stores while in Las Vegas and involved herself in community volunteerism, with many hours devoted to the Rose de Lima Hospital in Henderson, Nevada. Esther had a true passion for life. She traveled the world with her husband, children and friends, and there were very few places on earth she had not visited. Esther had endless energy and spent much of her time entertaining, sharing her love for cooking and bringing joy to those she loved. Her generosity, compassion and warmth made her the woman everyone adored. She was always there to help others and is known for her kindness to many people. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred, and brother, Gus Polzer, Esther is survived by her two children and two grandchildren; Christine Benninger, Thomas Benninger (Mary Ellen), Will and Claire. She will remain forever in their hearts. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, California. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 27 at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89123.