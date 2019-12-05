|
ESTHER Thompson, nee Brink, passed peacefully in her sleep on November 14, 2019 at the age of 89. She loved her family and enjoyed nothing more than a great family and friends get together with plenty of Budweiser. At her request no services are planned. She is survived by her children Stephen; Vera "Sue" Jensen (Bob); and Gregory. Esther also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Ekco Nicole Hernandez (Jesse); Stephen A. Thompson; Michael Thompson (Kaleigh); and her beautiful great-grandchildren Aracelli, Ansleigh, Jett and Jesus. Born into a large and devoted family she also leaves her brother Bob Brink and sisters Margaret Vogel; Karen Dollemore (Ted); Kay Hodge and many nieces and nephews. Esther was preceded in death by her husband Osborne "Tommy"; parents George and Vera Brink; brother Thomas; sisters Darlene Jabbora and Donna Parkes and daughter-in-law Cheryl.
