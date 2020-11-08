ESTHER MARION BEDOTTO Esther Marion Bedotto passed away on October 28, 2020. She was 86 years old. Esther was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Hermina and John Zwanzger. She graduated from Allentown High School and Cedar Crest College where she was a member of Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society and Alpha Kappa Alpha scholarship society. Esther taught history at Haverford High School in Allentown. Shortly after graduating from college, Esther married her high school sweetheart Remo "Duke" Bedotto, M.D. Together they built a life of love, family and adventure that spanned the years and the country. They moved from Pennsylvania to Spokane, Washington during Duke's military service, and after a brief stop in southern California, they settled in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they raised their four children. During the early years in Las Vegas, Esther was an active volunteer with Clark County Medical Society Auxiliary, the Clark County Republican Party and St. Joseph's Elementary School, where she volunteered regularly in the library, as a substitute teacher and as a hot lunch mom. She built a strong family on the foundation of a loving marriage. Esther was happiest when surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandson. Esther was a member of Spanish Trail Country Club where she enjoyed her Friday night happy hour crew until the very end. She and Duke were founding members of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church where Esther served as a faithful Monday morning money counter for many years. Esther was also a member of the Assistance League of Las Vegas. Esther is survived by her son John Bedotto, M.D., and wife, Sally, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her daughter Lisa Laughlin and husband, Colby, of Reno, Nevada; and her daughter Leslie Rocha and husband, James, of Danville, California. She also leaves behind six grandchildren: Anthony and James Bedotto and his wife Chelsea; Carolyn and Anthony Rocha; and Ashley and Annelise Laughlin; as well as her great grandson, Jack Bedotto. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Duke, and son, Greg. She is now reunited with them in heaven where Duke is once again filling her dance card, and Greg is peppering her with rock-and-roll trivia about "The Cars." Though we have lost a loving mom and our "Grammy," heaven has gained a new beautiful angel. A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be held November 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church. Due to COVID restrictions, please contact a family member if you plan to attend the funeral. Those unable to reach the family may contact miliam.quintanillaperez@dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Esther's name to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.